Waldorf University Commencement to Include 2020 and 2021 Graduates

Waldorf University Commencement will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, beginning at 2 pm at Bolstorff Football Field in Forest City, Ia. This year’s Commencement ceremony will include online and residential students from both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Forest City resident and current Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, Ray Beebe, will provide the day’s Commencement speech and be honored with an honorary doctorate from the University. Beebe was born and raised in Avoca, Iowa, and graduated from high school there in 1960. After receiving a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Iowa State University in 1964, he went on to attend the

University of Iowa, College of Law, receiving a J.D. (Juris Doctor) Degree in 1967. From 1968 to 1969,

Beebe served as an Iowa Assistant Attorney General and then joined the law firm of Cooper, Sinnard and

Beebe in Forest City in 1969. Beebe was later elected Vice President and General Counsel of Winnebago

Industries, Inc. in 1974 and served in such capacity until retiring in 2012.

Beebe has served the Forest City and surrounding communities in many capacities, including

participating as an active member of the Forest City Evening Lions Club, the Forest City Rotary Club,

member and past President of the Forest City Immanuel Lutheran Church, President of the Forest City

Education Foundation, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Directors at Francis Lauer Youth Services

located in Mason City, serving as a foster parent to many teenage boys and as a mentor to many young

men in the community.

Because of his active dedication to his community, Beebe was honored as a recipient of the John K. and

Luise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award for years of dedicated service to the Forest City

Community, inducted into the Forest City Educational Hall of Fame, and also received the Governor's

Volunteerism Award for work in establishing a state-wide college scholarship program to ensure that

foster children who are of foster care at age 18 were eligible to receive scholarships administered by the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.

Beebe has been a member of the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation board since 2006 and has served

in his current position as chair since 2010. In 2015, he was honored when a new track was constructed at

the Waldorf University Bolstorff Field and dedicated as the Beebe Track to honor both Beebe and his wife Joan for their contributions to Waldorf University, the Forest City Community School, and the

Forest City community.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the honorary doctorate degree from Waldorf University,” Beebe

said. “My long tenure with the Foundation has provided me with the wonderful opportunity to become

acquainted with many Waldorf students. Each student has his or her own unique “Waldorf story” but they

consistently tell me that Waldorf has been a life-changing experience. Most tell me that they would not

trade their Waldorf experience for anything. I have enjoyed working with President Alsop, and I commend him for guiding the University through some challenging times to be the prestigious and respected institution it is today.”

Tickets are not required for the ceremony. Seating is first-come, first-served. Individuals in need of

special seating arrangements should contact Jennifer Edwards at edwardsj@waldorf.edu or by phone at

(641) 585-8134 prior to the ceremony.

For individuals unable to attend in person, the event will be Livestreamed. Visit Waldorf.edu/all-

events/graduation for additional information regarding Livestream access and special accommodations for

seating.

For more information specific to the commencement events please visit https://www.waldorf.edu/all-

events/graduation.