NIACC Opens Its New Volunteer Center

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is opening a volunteer center on campus. The College has been awarded a Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) grant of $31,354 from the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service, the state agency that fosters civic engagement through service and volunteering. This funding provides the resources for the College to create a volunteer center on the NIACC campus and engage students in volunteer service throughout North Central Iowa.

The goals of the NIACC Volunteer Center will be to connect students with opportunities to serve, increase the capacity of local organizations to engage volunteers in meaningful service, and promote volunteering. The center will support local nonprofit organizations in recruiting, managing, and retaining volunteers to address some of the area’s most pressing challenges.

This new center will build on the success of RSVP of North Central Iowa and expand volunteer opportunities for younger volunteers and additional organizations. Molly Anderegg, NIACC’s Director of Volunteer Services shared, “We are excited for this opportunity to work with college student volunteers who are just embarking on their careers as well as continue working with older volunteers as they are winding down their careers. Volunteering adds value not only to the volunteer but the to the community as a whole and we are fortunate to be able to bring this extended service to North Iowa. ”