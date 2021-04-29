Kade Hobbs will add pitching depth for Waldorf next season

North Iowa pitcher Kade Hobbs has officially signed to play baseball next season at Waldorf University in Forest City.

The Waldorf baseball team is currently 19-25 and closing in at the end of their season. The Warriors will lose a bulk of their pitching to graduation, where Hobbs will fit into the mix next spring.

Kade led the Bison with a 1.25 ERA striking out 29 batters in 28 innings of work last season. He went 2-3 in his five starts during the pandemic shortened season.

Hobbs got his first varsity pitching action late in his eighth-grade season and since then has been a staple in the Bison’s program. He also made 51 plate appearances his first season collecting 13 hits. He says his coaches have helped him along the way.

Hobbs thinks if the Bison can get their bats going, they can finish towards the top of the Top of Iowa Conference West Division this season.

Hobbs is a multisport athlete at North Iowa, helping out the basketball and football teams as well.