Weather Raises Concerns About Local Corn Germinating

There’s some concern about the slow seed development for corn that’s already planted due to the recent cooler conditions. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crops Specialist, Joel DeJong, covers the area. He says some fields have been planted for three weeks.

He says the worry is the seeds will never come up.

Dejong recently got into a field and check the seed in the ground.

He says there weren’t any other problems he noticed other than the lack of growth.

DeJong says farmers are still within the window of opportunity for ideal crop development with maximum yields, but he says we do need some warmer weather. The weekly crop condition report out Monday showed farmers statewide have planted 20 percent of their intended corn crop.