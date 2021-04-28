Crime & PoliceNews

Sankey Sentenced on Possession Charges

AJ Taylor
April 26, 2021

John Sankey of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 22, 2021.  Sankey was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The fine was suspended.  Sankey was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

