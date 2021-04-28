Sankey Sentenced on Possession Charges

John Sankey of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 22, 2021. Sankey was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Sankey was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.