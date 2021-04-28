Original Freedom Writers Pursue College Education at Waldorf University

Waldorf University and Erin Gruwell, author of the 1999 best-selling book “The Freedom Writers Diary” are partnering to offer specialized “Freedom Writers” courses to the original students who inspired Gruwell’s book.

“The Freedom Writers Diary,” and a subsequent movie, “Freedom Writers” is based on the true story of an idealistic teacher, Gruwell, who inspires a class of freshmen students to dream beyond their circumstances by harnessing the power of creative writing and storytelling. Gruwell compiled these stories of triumph and perseverance into her first book, “The Freedom Writers Diary.”

Now, Gruwell and her students are back in the (virtual) classroom with Waldorf University online.

“Waldorf is thrilled to partner with Erin and this incredible group of students, speakers and activists,” said Bob Alsop, Waldorf University president. “Pursuing your college degree is an opportunity to write your next chapter. No matter what was written before, this is always a chance for a fresh start.”

Each student will begin with “Lessons for Life” courses that build upon their life experiences. In these courses, students are introduced to the process by which people apply the knowledge and skills necessary to manage emotions, set positive goals, and extend empathy, all while maintaining healthy relationships.

“As this pandemic persists, the Freedom Writers’ partnership with Waldorf has been the light we needed to lead us forward,” said Gruwell. “My ‘Freedom Warriors,’ as I affectionately now call them, have the chance to be bigger, bolder and better because of their educational journey with Waldorf University. Watch out world! The Freedom Warriors are well on their way to be leaders of tomorrow.”

For more information about Waldorf, visit Waldorf.edu. Follow the Freedom Writers Foundation on social media and share yours at Stories@ FreedomWritersFoundation.org.