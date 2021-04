The Forest City boys and girls golf teams hosted their second straight golf meet last night, and the Indians came away with both victories.

Boys

Forest City 195

North Iowa 219

Eagle Grove 250

Medalist Jack Harms, Forest City 45

Runner-up Medalist – Will Heidemann, Forest City 46

Girls

Forest City 232

Eagle Grove 242

North Iowa 260

Medalist – Megan Anderson, Eagle Grove 55

Runner-up Medalist – Gabi Sifuentes, Forest City 56