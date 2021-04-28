Forest City Girls Relays – Senior night, Results, Pictures and Interviews

It was senior night for the Forest City girls track team last night at Waldorf University. The Indians honored and will say goodbye to three seniors who competed four years in track and field. The complete photo gallery is above, and the results are below.

Forest City seniors – Pictured below Ellie Caylor Hannah Good Emalee Warren

Team scores

St. Ansgar Saints 166.00 – Small School Champion and overall champion

Algona 129.00

Bishop Garrigan 128.00

Iowa Falls-Alden 126.00 – Large School Champion

Central Springs 93.00

Forest City 86.00

West Fork 70.00

Ghv 52.00

North Union 49.00

West Hancock 43.00

Lake Mills 42.00

Clear Lake 38.00

North Iowa 29.00

The full interview with Forest City High Jump Champion Shae Dillavou

The full interview with West Hancock thrower, Ann Horstman

Al Gilbertson 4×400 champion – Saint Ansgar

Team members

Hannah Clevenger, Taylor Hanna, Ella Brown, Natalie Bork