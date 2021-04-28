Sports

Forest City Girls Relays – Senior night, Results, Pictures and Interviews

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal41 mins agoLast Updated: April 28, 2021
    It was senior night for the Forest City girls track team last night at Waldorf University. The Indians honored and will say goodbye to three seniors who competed four years in track and field. The complete photo gallery is above, and the results are below.
    Forest City seniors – Pictured below 
    Ellie Caylor
    Hannah Good
    Emalee Warren
    Team scores 
    St. Ansgar Saints 166.00 – Small School Champion and overall champion 
    Algona 129.00
    Bishop Garrigan  128.00
    Iowa Falls-Alden 126.00 – Large School Champion 
    Central Springs 93.00
    Forest City 86.00
    West Fork 70.00
    Ghv 52.00
    North Union 49.00
    West Hancock 43.00
    Lake Mills 42.00
    Clear Lake 38.00
    North Iowa 29.00
    The full interview with Forest City High Jump Champion Shae Dillavou

     

    The full interview with West Hancock thrower, Ann Horstman

     

    Al Gilbertson 4×400 champion – Saint Ansgar

    Team members

    Hannah Clevenger, Taylor Hanna, Ella Brown, Natalie Bork

    Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal41 mins agoLast Updated: April 28, 2021
    Show More
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Photo of Zarren Egesdal

    Zarren Egesdal

    Back to top button