Ernst Responds to President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) tonight responded to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress—noting that the president’s inauguration promise of bipartisanship and unity rings hollow 100 days later. Ernst called on President Biden to change course and work across the aisle to support the hardworking men and women across this great nation.

Ernst stated that Senator Tim Scott, who gave the Republican response, “laid out a better vision for America: one of opportunity and freedom, and of growth and prosperity.”