Ernst Presses EPA Administrator on Biofuel, WOTUS Rule

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) pressed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan today at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing.

On Biofuel:

Ernst pointed to recent studies that show greenhouse gas reductions from first generation conventional corn ethanol are nearly 50% relative to gasoline. She specifically pressed Administrator Regan on the administration’s commitment to using ethanol and biodiesel in the federal government fleet. Ernst also asked Regan why biofuel is nowhere to be found in the Biden Administration’s so-called “infrastructure” plan or the 2030 emissions target released last week. She urged the administrator to use advanced biofuel as part of the nation’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

On Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule:

Last week at a hearing in the House of Representatives, Administrator Regan said he doesn’t intend to go back to the Obama-era WOTUS rule. Ernst asked what farmers, landowners, and manufacturers in Iowa can expect to see from the Biden Administration in a potential new WOTUS rule.