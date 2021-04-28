Darlene J. Langfald, age 92 formerly of Emmons, MN, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Center Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19266 440th Street, rural Leland, Iowa with Pastor Joshua Skogen officiating. Burial will be in the Center Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3:00 PM at the church on Saturday.

A recording of her service will be viewable on the Schott Funeral Homes website later Saturday afternoon. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and find Darlene’s page. Click on the “tribute wall” tab to access the service.