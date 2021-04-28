Blood Drives are Ramping Up in the Area

Another sign that the coronavirus is loosening its grip on us, is that LifeServe Blood Center is slowly moving back out to on-site blood drives around the area. Community Relations Coordinator Claire DeRoin says they normally are in need of “O” negative blood as anyone can receive it. But that’s not the case right now.

DeRoin says they will take any donor.

When you donate, you also will also receive the results of a COVID test and information on your COVID antibodies.

DeRoin also reminds that with the outdoor season upon us and Memorial Day just weeks away, the summertime is when blood is generally needed most. One thing that hasn’t changed recently, is that you still need to make an appointment to donate a pint. You can reach out to LifeServe at 800.287.4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org