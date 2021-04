This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills.

Bennett Berger is dominating the links this season; on Friday, he shot a 36 to win in a triangular with GHV and West Hancock. That helped the team shoot a 159, which would normally be good for top-10 in the state, but the Bulldogs just recently shot a 152, good for top-4 in all classes statewide.