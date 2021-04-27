North Iowa School District and Teachers Agree on a 3 Year Deal

The North Iowa Community School District will have its teachers in the classroom under a new agreement recently approved by the North Iowa Community School District School Board. Superintendent Joe Erickson was very happy that the agreement had been reached.

The district has gone through an unprecedented year with online instruction, social distancing measures, a rapid development of online curriculum, and a return to some semblance of normality. All have been weathered by the exceptional staff at the school.

Erickson stated that there are still more obstacles to deal with but he is glad a three year deal could be reached at this time.

Erickson likes the solid foundation the district is on now, especially with the contract negotiations done.