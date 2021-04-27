Forest City High School to host a youth skills camp

Forest City High School baseball coach Jeff Jerome released information about their yearly youth skills camp to be held on May 8th.

The Forest City High School baseball coaches and players will be holding baseball skills camps for 1st-7th graders. Campers will learn and practice the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, fielding, pitching, base running, and catching.

The Camp will be held on Saturday, May 8th, from 9:00-12:00 am for all. The two age groups will be separated during this camp. The current Indians will host the camp on the Forest City baseball field. In inclement weather, the camps will be held in the high school and middle school gyms.

For more information, you can contact the school – (641) 585-4772

WALK-UPS ARE WELCOME – Saturday, May 8th from 9:00-12:00 am for all.