Crayton Sentenced on Multiple Possession Charges

Jamaar Crayton of Denver, CO, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Psilocybin) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 14, 2020. For each count, Crayton was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000 civil penalty for Count 1 and a $750.00 civil penalty for Count 2, applicable surcharges and costs. Crayton was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Crayton was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Crayton was also sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony,” stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 9, 2020. Crayton was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Crayton was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Crayton was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.