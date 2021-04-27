Boy Scouts to Hold Clean Up Day on May 8th

The annual clean up day in Forest City will be on Saturday, May 8th. All residents will have the chance to clean out their unwanted items with a few exceptions. Jeff Haugen with the Forest City Boy Scout Troop stated that unlike last year, the troop will be out collecting the items.

Those who want to participate in the clean up must register by non on Friday, May 7th. Small debris amounts are $25, medium amounts are $40, large amounts are $60 and up.

Items that cannot be picked up include tires, oil, paint, batteries, household chemical cleaners, trees, brush, TV’s, electronics, household appliances, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, air conditioners, computers and components.

To arrange a pick-up, call the Forest City Hall at (641) 585-3574.