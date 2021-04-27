Bird Walk Scheduled by WCCB and NIACC

NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board have organized an outdoor educational event. They are hosting a “Spring Bird Walk” on Saturday, May 15th. The program will be held at Pilot Knob State Park, five miles east of Forest City, from 10:00-11:30 AM.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls describes how the event will unfold.

The program will be very informative and cover a wide variety of birds who are both nesting and migrating through the area. Because the program is put together by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), there will be a fee to participate.

Those who are interested should contact NIACC to get registered.