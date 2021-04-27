Berger, Hanson finish first, Lake Mills Sweeps in Forest City

It was business as usual for the Lake Mills boys golf team as they shot a 170 to win in Forest City yesterday.

The Bulldogs haven’t been beaten this season and have been putting up scores that would compete statewide. In fact, their 9-hole low score of 154 is fourth throughout all classes and four strokes better than the next team in Class 2A, Hudson. So you can see why the Bulldogs were overly impressed when 170 was read as their score last night.

That’s junior Bennett Berger, who again was the medalist last night for Lake Mills, shooting a 39. Berger’s 9-hole low of 33 is currently tied for third-best in all classes statewide.

The Bulldogs had high expectations a year ago, but the season was lost to COVID-19. This season, those lofty expectations haven’t changed. With the numbers Lake Mills is currently putting up, the Bulldogs have a real chance to make a run this postseason. For Berger, he thinks practice and continuing to battle with his teammates will help them get there.

His teammates Casey Hason and Garrett Ham tied for second-place, but Hanson was awarded the runner-up medal for his Eagle on the 16th hole.

Forest City’s low score was freshman Jack Harms who shot a 42. Belmond-Klemme’s low score was a 44 shot by both Cayden Christenson and Ashton Wills.

Team scores

Lake Mills 170

Forest City 181

Belmond-Klemme 203

On the girls’ side, it was a dual between Forest City and Lake Mills, with Belmond-Klemme not fielding a team. With Makenna Hanson dominated the field, the race was for second place, and that runner-up medal went to teammate Lindsey Hershey who a 54, 10-strokes back of Hanson’s winning score. Their teammate Jadyn Hengesteg finished in third place with a 57. Forest City’s low scorer was Katelyn Beenken, who tied for fourth place with a 61. Lake Mills’ Madison Levine also shot a 61 to round out the top-5.

Team scores

Lake Mills 212

Forest City 248

The Forest City boys are back in action in Forest City tonight.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.