Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday with a heavy emphasis on drainage. The board will first look at current COVID-19 policies. Discussions may be had with department heads on either the tightening or loosening of policies in each department as well as in county buildings and grounds.

At 9:10 am, the board will begin discussions on several drainage issues. The first of these will be in Drainage District 5 will be addressed by David Heimendinger and Robert Hanson will talk with the board about making their ditch a district tile with the official title of lateral 19. The board will set a public hearing date on the matter and then hire an engineer from Jacobsen-Westergard to evaluate for new levy rates.

The board will hold an informational hearing for Lateral 1 in Drainage District 6. A resident is working on the tiling and then will cover it up. The resident is paying for the project and doing the work.

As work continues on Drainage District 11 Lower Main outside of Leland, an engineer from Jacobsen-Westergard will report on the progress of the work done so far.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address the board on current work being done on secondary roads in the county. He will also discuss an upcoming public auction for his department taking place on May 13th.

The meeting can be viewed by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/ or calling in at (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935.