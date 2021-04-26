Tunink Guilty of Possession Charges

Tasha Tunink of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 20, 2020.

Tunink was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Tunink was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year. Tunink was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.