Sports

IHSAA – Football schedules released for local teams

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: April 26, 2021

Class 2A

Forest City 

@Lake Mills

vs Spirit Lake

vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

at Crestwood, Cresco

vs Osage

at Clear Lake

Vs New Hampton

@GHV

Garner-Hayfield-Venutra 

vs West Hancock

at Humboldt

at Algona

vs New Hampton

at Clear Lake

vs Crestwood, Cresco

at Osage

vs Forest City

Class A

Lake Mills 

Vs Forest City

at Central Springs

at West Hancock

vs North Union

at West Fork

vs Newman Catholic

at North Butler

vs Saint Ansgar

West Hancock 

at GHV

at Newman

vs Lake Mills

vs West Fork

at North Union

vs Hartley-Melvin-Sandborn

at Saint Ansgar

vs North Butler

Eight-Player

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

at Bishop Garrigan, Algona

vs St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

at GTRA

vs Northwood-Kensett

at West Ben-Mallard

vs Riceville

vs Harris-Lake Park

Belmond-Klemme 

vs AGWSR

at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

vs Newman Cathlolic

at South Hamilton, Jewell

vs Manson Northwest Webster

vs Woodward-Granger

at Eagle Grove

at South Central Calhoun

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: April 26, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button