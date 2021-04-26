IHSAA – Football schedules released for local teams
Class 2A
Forest City
@Lake Mills
vs Spirit Lake
vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
at Crestwood, Cresco
vs Osage
at Clear Lake
Vs New Hampton
@GHV
Garner-Hayfield-Venutra
vs West Hancock
at Humboldt
at Algona
vs New Hampton
at Clear Lake
vs Crestwood, Cresco
at Osage
vs Forest City
Class A
Lake Mills
Vs Forest City
at Central Springs
at West Hancock
vs North Union
at West Fork
vs Newman Catholic
at North Butler
vs Saint Ansgar
West Hancock
at GHV
at Newman
vs Lake Mills
vs West Fork
at North Union
vs Hartley-Melvin-Sandborn
at Saint Ansgar
vs North Butler
Eight-Player
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
vs St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
at GTRA
vs Northwood-Kensett
at West Ben-Mallard
vs Riceville
vs Harris-Lake Park
Belmond-Klemme
vs AGWSR
at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
vs Newman Cathlolic
at South Hamilton, Jewell
vs Manson Northwest Webster
vs Woodward-Granger
at Eagle Grove
at South Central Calhoun