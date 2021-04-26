Hancock County Approves New Generator for $58,822

After receiving three quotes between $57,600 and $59,248, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new 200 kilowatt generator priced in the middle to power up both the courthouse and law enforcement center in case of an outage. Hancock County’s electrical service vendor Clabaugh Electric evaluated all 3 quotes and formulated an assessment. Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington explains why he agreed with Clabaugh Electric, recommending the board accept the middle quote from Electrical Engineering and Equipment Company for $58,822.

The quote for the Kohler 200 kilowatt generator includes a 48 hour fuel tank and 5 year warranty. The Cummins unit priced the lowest carried the same wattage, fuel tank and warranty, and the largest proposal was from Ziegler Power Systems for a smaller Caterpillar 175 kilowatt generator with only a 2 year warranty.

According to Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons, the need for a new and much larger generator is due to the current one being not only outdated but too small to power up both the law enforcement center and courthouse.

The new generator will be housed outside on the west end of the law enforcement center. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors agreed to purchase the unit, plus pay any electrical work and additional installation expenses out of the general fund building’s line item prior to June 30th. After July 1st, the E911 Service Board will reimburse the county $50,000 towards the cost.