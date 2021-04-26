Gov. Reynolds, 14 Other Governors Call on Biden to Pull Back Restrictions on Public and Private Lands
Gov. Kim Reynolds and 14 other governors issued a joint letter urging President Biden to be more proactive in working with states on environmental conservation in response to an overreaching January 27 executive order that restricted the jurisdiction of states.
“We encourage your Administration to focus on better management of the lands the federal government already controls and to be more proactive in working with states. States are not simply additional stakeholders to consult in your policy development; states are essential partners and the leaders in developing innovative policies that already appropriately conserve lands, waters, and wildlife for the American people,” the governors stated in their message to the Biden Administration.
Executive Order 14008 calls on the Federal Government to develop a program to conserve at least 30 percent of the lands and waters in the United States by 2030. The governors joining today’s effort are concerned about any attempt to enlarge the federal estate or further restrict the use of public lands in their states.
Signatories to the letter include Governors Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Ducey (AZ), Kim Reynolds (IA), Doug Burgum (ND), Bill Lee (TN), Kay Ivey (AL), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Tate Reeves (MS), Kevin Stitt (OK), Greg Abbott (TX), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Brad Little (ID), Greg Gianforte (MT), Kristi Noem (SD) and Spencer Cox (UT).