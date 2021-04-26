Gov. Reynolds, 14 Other Governors Call on Biden to Pull Back Restrictions on Public and Private Lands

Gov. Kim Reynolds and 14 other governors issued a joint letter urging President Biden to be more proactive in working with states on environmental conservation in response to an overreaching January 27 executive order that restricted the jurisdiction of states.

“We encourage your Administration to focus on better management of the lands the federal government already controls and to be more proactive in working with states. States are not simply additional stakeholders to consult in your policy development; states are essential partners and the leaders in developing innovative policies that already appropriately conserve lands, waters, and wildlife for the American people,” the governors stated in their message to the Biden Administration.