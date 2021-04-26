Ernst Joins Effort to Prevent Unilateral Deal with Murderous Iranian Regime

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and outspoken opponent of the failed Iran Nuclear Deal, is joining an effort to curb President Biden’s ability to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Right now, the Biden Administration is pushing hard to get the United States back into the failed Iran Nuclear Deal at the same time Iran is enriching its uranium and demanding sanction relief. The U.S. should absolutely not be jumping back into the Obama-Biden nuclear agreement,” said Senator Ernst. “This simple bill would require President Biden, or any future president, to agree in writing to bring any nuclear agreement with Iran to the Senate before a single dime of taxpayer money goes towards a deal.”

The Iran Nuclear Deal Advice and Consent Act would prevent federal funds from being obligated or expended in the furtherance of rejoining the JCPOA and would require current and future presidential administrations to submit in writing to the House and Senate a JCPOA successor agreement as a treaty versus an international agreement.

Following reports that the United States wants to suspend sanctions leverage over Iran in exchange for rejoining the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Senator Ernst issued a statement, writing, in part, “At a time when Iran continues aggression in the region and against the United States, including continuing to hold Americans hostage, the U.S. should be nowhere near re-entering the original Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Ernst has been outspoken in calling on the Biden Administration to make it a top priority to keep our nation and the world safe from the threat of Iran, penning an op-ed in the Washington Examiner.

Ernst joined 29 of her Senate colleagues in calling for the U.S. to oppose lifting sanctions against the country. Ernst called on the Biden Administration to work with our allies and partners to impose a new arms embargo on Iran.

Earlier this year, Ernst helped introduce a resolution expressing opposition to the JCPOA and urging President Biden to work with Congress and refuse to re-join the deal without significant reform. She also joined Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) on a bill that would enable Congress to approve—or block—any effort by the administration to suspend or terminate U.S. sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Following the U.S. strike in Syria earlier this year, Ernst said that Iran’s aggression must be countered with a strong, decisive response and that the United States cannot afford to pivot to a weak policy against Iran, like another failed nuclear deal.