Wright County Board to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting beginning at 9 am on Monday with a review of the current increasing cases of COVID-19. County school districts like Belmond-Klemme and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School Districts are continuing their mask mandates until the end of the current school year. The supervisors along with county officials will hear from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center on what additional steps might need to be taken during this time.

Power issues have become a concern for the courthouse, particularly during outages. The supervisors will act on a request for a generator to power up the facility during a local outage.

The board will also hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on the current state of secondary roads in the county. This will include any resurfacing, grading, and repairs of potholes in the roads.

At 10 am Elizabeth Thayer with Gardiner and Company will present her findings of an external audit of the county which is done annually to doublecheck for any mistakes or issues not found by department heads in the offices of the county.

The board will then turn to drainage matters. Ivan Droessler with ISG will discuss boundary line issues between Drainage Districts 15 and 16. The board will then turn their attention to repairs with a district shared with Franklin County in Drainage District 100-02. This will be followed by a completion report for another joint district 118-4.

Those wishing to participate can call 1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 465 435 965 or go to the meeting via Zoom by clicking this link https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09