Sunday Talk: Secretary Paul Pate on Sexual Abuse Awareness Month

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Women and even men have been victim to this senseless crime. One of the biggest issues facing the elimination of it is that most of these crimes go unreported. The crime is not limited to spouses, but also is found with children, in the workplace, or between relatives. Women, children, and even men are sometimes either ashamed or embarrassed to report sexual abuse. Some fear retribution if they do.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and University of Iowa Hospitals Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Katy Rasmussen sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to talk about how the state and local resources are available to help victims and abusers in our Sunday Talk.

More information is available at this website: Iowa Safe At Home