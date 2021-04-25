AudioInterviewsMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Grassley on 2nd Amendment, Infrastructure, and Immigration

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 20, 2021
Senator Charles Grassley

New developments in the immigration issue and infrastructure bill have been several of the centers of focus in the United State Senate. Senator Charles Grassley has been tackling these issues and offered to work in a bipartisan manner with his fellow Senators to resolve them.

He took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and reporters to discuss these issues in our Sunday Talk.

