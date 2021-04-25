Sunday Talk: Governor Reynolds Tackles Immigration, E15, Taxes, and Housing

Immigration issues persist at the border and have become extremely worse for unaccompanied immigrant children as sites are at or over capacity. Governor Reynolds refuses to take these children and house them at taxpayer expense. She does not want to spend Iowa taxpayer dollars on federally created problems such as the influx of illegal immigrants.

Reynolds is fighting hard against a Green New Deal backdrop of severely limited or elimination of E15 ethanol. Reynolds wants infrastructure that includes better labeling at the pumps, storage facilities, accessibility, and transportation of ethanol.

With money flooding into the state from Congressional legislation for new government programs, there are now stipulations that the state is required not to lower its state taxes by the federal government. Reynolds and state legislators are fighting this regulation in order to lower taxes for Iowa taxpayers. Some of these unlowerable tax dollars are flowing to other states who have economic hardships and not structured their state budgets like Iowa has.

Affordable housing has also become an issue now in the state. Business and industry are calling for cities and counties to construct affordable housing for renters and home owners. That money has been cut back by the federal government, slowing down construction jobs and housing options for area Iowans looking to transplant here to take advantage of job opportunities.

Governor Kim Reynolds took a moment to sit down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about these and other issues in our Sunday Talk.