Pendergrass Guilty on Possession Charges

Dustin Pendergrass of Thompson, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 20, 2020.

Pendergrass was granted a deferred judgment ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Pendergrass was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year. Pendergrass was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.