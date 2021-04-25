Glenn W. Smith, 88, most recently of Belmond, IA, formerly of New Jersey and California, and a native of Rinard, Iowa, died, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. A private family funeral service out of concerns for the health of the family and community will be held at Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, with Pastor Raymond Smith officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery, Adel, Iowa. The funeral service will be available to the public on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Just like the funeral home Facebook page to view. The family has suggested those wishing to send an expression of sympathy through a card of memorial in Glenn’s name consider Calvary Baptist Church-Belmond, or in care of the family for their discretion at a later time.

Glenn Wilbert Smith, the son Raymond and Bessie Mae (Cline) Smith, their only son was born on his parents’ farm in Calhoun County, near Rinard, Iowa. His father passed away when he was one year old. Glenn grew up in the Rinard area and attended and graduated from Rinard High School in May of 1951. On on December 7, 1951 he entered military service in the United State Marine Corps at Des Moines, IA. Glenn then spent the next 3 years serving his country during the Korean Conflict. His service stops included Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Knox, Kentucky, and 1 year and 2 months over seas. Glenn was a tank mechanic for much of his tenure. He received the following commendations for his service including: Korean Service Medal with 1 Star, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Citation. Glenn was Honorably Discharged on December 6, 1954, at MB, NAD, McAlester, OK.

Upon returning to civilian life he farmed for many years in California and eventually transitioned to being a full time mechanic, working in the automotive and trucking areas.

Glenn was united in marriage to Mary Ann Rumbo on February 24, 1963, at Standish Bible Church, Standish, CA. The couple’s union was blessed with four children including daughters; Glenella, Genise, son Raymond, and daughter Gail. Glenn and Mary Ann recently celebrated 58 years of marriage with one another.

Glenn and Mary Ann enjoyed their life together and the loving tasks of raising their children and appreciated times spent in the presence of their grand and great grandchildren. Over the years they had lived in California, for 11 years in New Jersey with their daughter, Genise family and eventually settled in Belmond, IA, with their granddaughter Sarah in November of 2018.

Glenn and Mary Ann were always strong and faithful members of their church families wherever they had lived and most attended Calvary Baptist Church-Belmond. Glenn loved his time in the “Prayer, Care and Share Men’s Group” during his time in New Jersey. Glenn truly loved time in the outdoors, whether it was his years working the earth, tending to the live stock or meticulously raising his many gardens over his life journey. His family recalls on of Glenn’s favorite sayings when it came to gardening, ” He never met a plant he didn’t like!. All that a weed is, is a plant out of place.! ” He looked forward to Saturday mornings relaxing watchin RFD television shows such as Tractor Auctions and the Hefty Brothers. He will be remembered as a man who could fix almost anything, who was always very social and loved to visit with anyone. His family shared he “Never Met a Stranger” and ” He could have a conversation with a fence post.” Glenn valued his family, his faith and the belief in hard work.

His memory lives on in the hearts and minds of his wife and life partner, Mary Ann Smith, Belmond, IA; Glenella (Patrick) Kelley, Belmond, IA, and their son Joshua Kelley, Vinton, IA, and daughter Sarah Kelley, Belmond, IA; Genise (David) Winch, Salem, NJ, and their son Benjamin (Debbie) Winch, Charlotte, NC, and daughter Brianna Winch, Salem, NJ; Pastor Raymond (April) Smith, Lincoln, NE, and their son Adam (Lisa) Smith and family Tate, Beau, Lola, Beau, all of Billings, MT, daughter Amanda Smith ___________, NC, and a son Stephen (Nichole) Smith and their family Lila and Noah, all of Lincoln, NE.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.

