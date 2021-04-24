Union Slough Auto Tour Route Open May 1-9 In Celebration of Migratory Bird Day

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce the auto tour route will be open
from Saturday, May 1st through Mother’s Day, May 9th, 2021 in celebration of World Migratory
Bird Day. Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates.
The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half
mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Along the tour route, a variety of birds
and other wildlife can be seen including trumpeter swans, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks,
geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, river otters, and white-tailed deer. In addition, Sandhill
Cranes are commonly seen in the burned areas along the tour route. Remember that wildlife are
generally most active in early morning and early evening.
Although the Auto Tour Route is open, the Union Slough NWR Office itself remains closed for
safety of staff and visitors as a public health precaution. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles
east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For further information, please call (515) 928-2523.
For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit
http://midwest.fws.gov.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants,
and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted p
Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce the auto tour route will be open