Union Slough Auto Tour Route Open May 1-9 In Celebration of Migratory Bird Day

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce the auto tour route will be open

from Saturday, May 1st through Mother’s Day, May 9th, 2021 in celebration of World Migratory

Bird Day. Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates.

The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half

mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Along the tour route, a variety of birds

and other wildlife can be seen including trumpeter swans, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks,

geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, river otters, and white-tailed deer. In addition, Sandhill

Cranes are commonly seen in the burned areas along the tour route. Remember that wildlife are

generally most active in early morning and early evening.

Although the Auto Tour Route is open, the Union Slough NWR Office itself remains closed for

safety of staff and visitors as a public health precaution. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles

east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For further information, please call (515) 928-2523.

For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit

http://midwest.fws.gov.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants,

and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted p