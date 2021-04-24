Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Water Temps Warm as Fishing Remains Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up keeper-sized crappie with minnows on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still picking up crappie in Town Bay, along Ice House Point and in the marina, but the cool water has slowed the bite. Use a small jig with a small minnow. Bluegill – Slow: Sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait or shad fished on the bottom near any rock structure. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed with cooler water this week. Use a twister or a leach or minnow fished under a bobber. Walleye fishing on Black Hawk Lake usually starts to pick up the end of April and into May.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels remain about 3-4 feet low. The west ramp is the best option to launch a boat with the low water. The docks are in at the north, east, south, and west boat ramps. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers or minnows on a jig. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs and a small minnow fished near structure. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures warm, target crappie along shore and along docks using a tube jig or a minnow fished on a small jig under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers fished on the bottom along shore.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a tube jig with a small minnow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch along shore using minnows fished on a jig. Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Some sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait or or dipped catfish baits fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Throw a twister or fish a minnow or leach under a bobber along shore. Best bite is evenings or low light conditions. Expect shore fishing for walleye to pick up as water temperatures warm over the next few weeks.

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees in most district lakes. The cool water has slowed the bite in some areas. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Cooler weather this week has slowed the bite. Water temperature is in the mid-40’s. The State dock on the north shore is in. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish open pockets in the rushes. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try a piece of cut bait fished off the bottom on the wind swept shore. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are biting. Try a jig tipped with a minnow or leech fished near vegetation and rocky habitat. Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks. Yellow Bass – Slow: Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake Cornelia

Yellow bass are biting on cut bait. Try fishing around the docks in the marina.

Lower Pine Lake

The courtesy docks are in.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try dark colored plastics fished around vegetation.

Upper Pine Lake

The courtesy docks are in.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place. The water temperature is 45 degrees.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers have been successful with yellow perch and a few other species this spring. Yellow Perch – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little bit of movement around the lake.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place. The water temperature is 44 degrees.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place. The water temperature is 44 degrees.

The walleye season is closed on Spirit, East Okoboji and West Okoboji Lake. The extended forecast calls for varying temperatures with highs in the 50’s to 70’s. Many of the courtesy docks are now in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels and flows are falling. Water clarity is improving as winds calm. Use care when boating with low water levels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Shore anglers using dead chubs or worms on the bottom have been successful. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Smallies are taking a variety of baits, including a jig tipped with a crawler. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or minnow fished along eddies or ledges.

Decorah District Streams

Trout streams are in good condition. Water clarity is excellent. Catchable trout stream stocking is in full swing. All catchable trout stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A stocking calendar will not be available this year. Hatchery grounds are open. Please observe social distancing and mask rules when visiting hatchery grounds. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Best bite is on cloudy days with excellent water clarity. Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year. Brown Trout – Excellent: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Try pheasant tail nymphs with small midge or scud dropper fished along edges of a weed bed or large rock. Good hatches of blue-winged olives, caddis flies, midges and stoneflies. Brook Trout – Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage. Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Fish deeper water with cooler water. Windy weather continues to keep substrate stirred up. Fish the mud or bubble lines. Water temperature is in the 50’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead chub or worm fished in wind rowed areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Run a minnow or lure over brush piles or along depth gradients.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers have been out this week. Windy conditions continue to stir up substrate; fish these edges. Water temperature is in the 50’s. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a worm or piece of dead chub fished near bottom in areas with wind pushed brush. Northern Pike – Slow: Try fishing in shallow vegetated areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Toss a hook tipped with a minnow or small jig over brush piles.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with low, clear water. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s. White Sucker – Excellent: Sucker activity is increasing. Use a worm fished on the stream bottom. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are starting to spawn. Try a minnow imitating jig. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines or ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s. Shorthead redhorse – Excellent: Suckers start to spawn when water temperatures reach 50 degrees. Use a worm fished along the stream bottom. Walleye – Slow: Walleye are moving out of their overwintering areas into shallower pools with slower water. Try a jig tipped with a twister tail or minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallies are taking a variety of baits. Fish the deeper pools along current breaks.

Volga Lake

The docks are in. Windy conditions continue to stir up sediments; fish these shorelines for best luck. Water temperature is in the 50’s. The bite will improve as the water warms. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try chunks of chubs or worms fished on the bottom along wind rowed shores. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm fished along the rocky shorelines.

Area river water levels continue to drop with good to excellent clarity. Chance of mixed precipitation through the weekend with temperatures in the mid 50’s to 30’s. Fish activity has slowed with this cold snap. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass and crappie on Casey Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a 1/64 ounce jig tipped with a waxworm fished from a boat over structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits off the jetties and dam.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are doing poorly on walleyes with little success, but doing well on smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a jig and minnow or retrieve spinner baits.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond has been stocked with rainbow trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try live bait fished under a bobber or cast and retrieve smaller flashy jigs or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Manchester District Streams

All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and providing insect hatches with the recent warmer weather. Brown Trout – Fair: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout. There has been quite a bit of angling pressure.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River in Delaware County has stabilized and should provide good angling opportunities this weekend. Walleyes are post-spawn and have spread out throughout the river. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Martens Lake

Anglers are starting to catch crappie on Martens Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm along the edges of the weed beds.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake has been stocked with rainbow trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try live bait fished under a bobber or cast and retrieve smaller flashy jigs or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie along the edges of weed beds. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm along the edges of the weed beds.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The river continues to drop and should provide fair to good angling opportunities this weekend. Reports of anglers catching northern pike on the Upper Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or fish a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off-channel areas. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Interior rivers are low and providing fair to good angling opportunities for smallmouth bass. Rivers should be in good condition for this weekend. Lakes are starting to produce some crappie. Trout streams are in excellent condition and providing some insect hatches with the warmer weather. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level has risen to 9.9 feet at Lansing and is predicted to fall to near 9 feet this week. Water temperature is near 50 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait along side channel areas. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 619.8 feet and is predicted to steadily fall this week. Water temperature is 51 degrees at Lynxville dam. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 11 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall to 9.5 feet over the next week. Water temperature is 46 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Walleye – Fair: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed due to the gates being open and heavy current. Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait along side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing has picked up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to steadily fall over the next week. Water temperature jumped into the 50’s this week; fish are biting. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 10.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 12.6 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Walleye – Slow: A slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass bite has started. Fish the shallow sun and wind soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing on gaudy spinner was going good for a bit in the Olearys area, but has slowed a bit. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of a few yellow perch. The yellow perch spawn is almost done. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing has started on the Mississippi; most anglers are using worms or cut bait. Bluegill – Good: Lots of small bluegills being caught out of the tailwater using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 12.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue City and DNR ramps are open for use in the tailwater. The DNR ramp may be a little difficult to launch as water is to the top of ramp. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: Generally a slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Fair: Northers should be done spawning. Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch spawn is nearly over. Some perch are being reported by anglers chasing bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Large open wind and sun soaked backwaters are the ticket for nice early spring bass. Try in Spring Lake for best results. Bluegill – Good: Some nice bluegills were taken out of the tailwater this week on worms. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding at 11.0 feet, 13.6 feet at Camanche and 8.0 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Slow: Generally a slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – No Report: The pike spawn is mostly complete. Expect pike to go on a feeding frenzy soon after spawning is done. Yellow Perch – The yellow perch spawning cycle should end this week. Largemouth Bass – Good: Sun soaked backwater areas had a good largemouth bass bite in the afternoons as the water temperatures rise. Fish slowly this time of year. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and cut bait this time of year. Fishing has been good along the banks and boat ramp access areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 11.3 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut shad bait for early season catfish.

Water temperature fell to the low 50’s. Fishing has slowed a bit due to cool temperatures. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.21 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Tailwater stages is forecast to begin falling over the weekend. We have not received much for fishing information for this pool this week. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast jigs or pull three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.15 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast jigs and minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows. Try trolling crankbaits by GPC. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 11.30 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecast to start falling over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is open, but the water is at the top of the ramp. The gates at the Lock and Dam are out of the water. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast jigs and minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 7.69 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to start falling early next week. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 12.90 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 526.84 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

River stage has risen slightly this past week, but is forecast to start falling over the weekend. Water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 50 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River continues to drop, but at a much slower rate than last week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature has dropped to 50 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Very little angler activity on the lake this week. Bass have moved back out to deeper water waiting for it to warm back up.

Lake Darling

Water temperature has dropped to 50 degrees. Water level is still dropping back down to normal pool level. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Anglers are marking bass in 10 to 12 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Most bass have moved out to 10-14 feet of water to wait out the cold weather. Use soft plastics or jigs worked slowly around the flooded timber.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

River levels are low, making areas hard to access via boat. Backwater areas in Benton County have produced some fish. Northern Pike – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait in the area of 380/965 bridges.

Diamond Lake

All facilities in the park are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or jigs tipped with worms. Anglers fishing off the jetties are having some success.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are 52-54 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Good: Look for schools 7-10 feet down..

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are 52-54 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits over or along windblown rock or jigging in 20-25 of water. Try shallower towards evening. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: A few anglers are finding packs of fish usually along rock bars and piles.

Otter Creek Lake

The docks are in and the fish cleaning station is open. The lake level is full. There has been very little fishing activity. No fishing reports are available.

Union Grove Lake

The docks are in at the ramps. Water clarity is good. No fishing reports are available.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait.

Lake Miami

Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout have been stocked. Use live minnows fished under a bobber, small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners and casting spoons. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.75 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. Water temperature is 50-55°degrees depending on location. Prairie Ridge, Island View North and Middle boat ramps are closed, but will open by May 15. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 10-15 feet of water.

Red Haw Lake

The boat docks are in. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and along the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout have been stocked. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Jig or troll minnows in areas from the marina around to the beach, the east boat ramp bay and the west boat ramp bay.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Farm ponds and community ponds will warm up faster than larger lakes. Catch bluegills and crappies on live bait under bobbers or slowly retrieved jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock. Cast jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams; cast shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout have been stocked. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout have been stocked. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast small spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes with the chance to catch a trophy catfish. Try cut bait or shad sides on wind-blown shores.

Lake Anita

Historically, Lake Anita provides good early spring fishing in the upper end of the north arm. Fish move in behind the pontoon area as the water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast small jigs two foot under a bobber on warm sunny days. Sorting is needed; there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills around the reefs and on the rockpiles out from the campground. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappies will move into the canals as the water temperatures warm. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding on winter-killed fish. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals.

Littlefield Lake

A winterkill was reported to the DNR at Littlefield. Fishery staff will survey the lake this spring and restock if needed.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappies will stage near the dam and around the underwater reefs as the water temperatures warm. Bluegill – Fair: Cast nightcrawlers under a bobber in tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill – Fair: Jump from one tree pile to the next searching for bluegill. Fish average 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Fish around the cedar tree piles using a slow presentation.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp and bait shop ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the flats. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the submerged roadbed.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished near deep cedar tree brush piles or along the submerged roadbed.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the 50’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.