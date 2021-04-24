Madson Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Travis Madson Forest City, pled guilty to “Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 25, 2019. Madson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Madson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Madson also pled guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” class D felonies, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on or about September 20-27, 2019. For each Count 1 and Count 2, Madson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Madson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Madson’s prison sentences were ordered to run concurrently.