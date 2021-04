Living History Farms to Open May 1st

Living History Farms announces the opening of the 2021 season beginning Saturday, May 1.

President Ruth Haus shares that, “the staff and volunteers are ready to welcome back the community, especially our schools, teachers, and students.”

In addition to general touring and the ever-popular historic baseball games, the museum offers a variety of historic education programs for all ages including Barnyard Readers and 10 weeks of summer day camp for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

The summer session of Barnyard Readers runs every Wednesday from June 2 to August 18. This program includes storytime followed by a farm site visit and an animal encounter based on the story. Theme weeks include chickens, sheep, pigs, cows, horses, and oxen. Advance reservations are required for both children and adults.