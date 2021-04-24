AgricultureNews

Living History Farms to Open May 1st

 Living History Farms announces the opening of the 2021 season beginning Saturday, May 1.
President Ruth Haus shares that, “the staff and volunteers are ready to welcome back the community, especially our schools, teachers, and students.”
In addition to general touring and the ever-popular historic baseball games, the museum offers a variety of historic education programs for all ages including Barnyard Readers and 10 weeks of summer day camp for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade.
The summer session of Barnyard Readers runs every Wednesday from June 2 to August 18. This program includes storytime followed by a farm site visit and an animal encounter based on the story. Theme weeks include chickens, sheep, pigs, cows, horses, and oxen. Advance reservations are required for both children and adults.

Living History Farms’ day camp program, accredited by the American Camp Association, is a longstanding tradition with a 34 year history. Parents who have fond memories of their own time at camp are now sending the next generation to partake in creek walks, fishing, woodfire cooking, visits to the General Store, farm chores, and more. Spots for the popular camps are filling quickly.

New this year is a traveling exhibit known as Thrift Style. Thrift Style explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects and illuminates how the “upcycling” of these bags mutually benefitted twentieth-century consumers and businesses. The exhibit, which runs July 5 to August 16, is included with admission.

Thrift Style is organized by The Historic Costume and Textile Museum and the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, both at Kansas State University, and ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

To kick off the 2021 season, Living History Farms is hosting a virtual Iowa Culture Trivia Challenge led by Jess Rundlett with the State Historical Society of Iowa. The event takes place Friday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. Living History Farms members, donors, volunteers, and the public are invited to attend.
A native of Vinton, Rundlett knows Iowa trivia well. She twice won the “Van & Bonnie All-Iowa Trivia Bee” held by the morning show co-hosts on WHO radio in Des Moines. “I love Iowa and I love Iowa history,” said Rundlett.

Anyone who is interested can register for the Iowa Culture Trivia Challenge at www.livinghistoryfarms.org. Registration is free and attendance is unlimited. Living History Farms is offering an add-on special to make the evening into a sarsaparilla float night. Simply select that option when you register and then pick up a 6-pack of sarsaparilla manufactured exclusively for Living History Farms by Millstream Brewing. Pricing and pick-up times are available on the website.

Beginning May 1, the museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. throughout the summer. Fall hours are expected to be Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the door.
The museum will continue to follow and closely monitor CDC guidelines for health and safety measures. Masks or face coverings are required for everyone age 2 and over. Exceptions for medical conditions will be accommodated. Visitors may take mask breaks when outdoors provided they are at least 6 feet from other parties.
