Living History Farms to Open May 1st

Living History Farms’ day camp program, accredited by the American Camp Association, is a longstanding tradition with a 34 year history. Parents who have fond memories of their own time at camp are now sending the next generation to partake in creek walks, fishing, woodfire cooking, visits to the General Store, farm chores, and more. Spots for the popular camps are filling quickly.

New this year is a traveling exhibit known as Thrift Style. Thrift Style explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects and illuminates how the “upcycling” of these bags mutually benefitted twentieth-century consumers and businesses. The exhibit, which runs July 5 to August 16, is included with admission.

Thrift Style is organized by The Historic Costume and Textile Museum and the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, both at Kansas State University, and ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

To kick off the 2021 season, Living History Farms is hosting a virtual Iowa Culture Trivia Challenge led by Jess Rundlett with the State Historical Society of Iowa. The event takes place Friday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. Living History Farms members, donors, volunteers, and the public are invited to attend.

A native of Vinton, Rundlett knows Iowa trivia well. She twice won the “Van & Bonnie All-Iowa Trivia Bee” held by the morning show co-hosts on WHO radio in Des Moines. “I love Iowa and I love Iowa history,” said Rundlett.