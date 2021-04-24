Living History Farms to Open May 1st
Living History Farms’ day camp program, accredited by the American Camp Association, is a longstanding tradition with a 34 year history. Parents who have fond memories of their own time at camp are now sending the next generation to partake in creek walks, fishing, woodfire cooking, visits to the General Store, farm chores, and more. Spots for the popular camps are filling quickly.
Thrift Style is organized by The Historic Costume and Textile Museum and the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, both at Kansas State University, and ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Anyone who is interested can register for the Iowa Culture Trivia Challenge at www.livinghistoryfarms.org. Registration is free and attendance is unlimited. Living History Farms is offering an add-on special to make the evening into a sarsaparilla float night. Simply select that option when you register and then pick up a 6-pack of sarsaparilla manufactured exclusively for Living History Farms by Millstream Brewing. Pricing and pick-up times are available on the website.