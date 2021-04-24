Crime & PoliceNews

Frost Guilty of Possession Charges

Melissa Frost of Good Thunder, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a           by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 11, 2020.  Frost was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Frost was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

