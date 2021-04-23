Forest City Public Library Launches “Next Chapter” Campaign

The Forest City Public Library ‘Next Chapter’ Campaign launched the public phase of its fundraiser to build a new Library and Community Room Tuesday.

This new modern space will have more than 5,000-square-feet than the current facility, adding more room for Library Services, Programs, and Activities. Christa Cosgriff, Library Director, explained that new facility will be much better suited for the needs of the library.

This new modern space will have more than 5,000-square-feet than the current facility, adding more room for Library Services, Programs, and Activities. The Children’s Area will increase by 200% according to Cosgriff.

This new space gives the city, its local businesses, clubs, and civic organizations more meeting space opportunities.

Community partnerships are a large part of the success of fundraising to date. Forest City Community School District has partnered with the City of Forest City to develop programs for students after school and days there are no school. These integrated programs may include tutoring, STEM Programs as well as reading and learning activities. The partnership with the Forest City Community School District will help make these new programs and the new library be a reality.

Currently the project is looking for an additional $900,000 in public donations and grants. Pledges may be made online, at City Hall or the Library, and paid over five years by check, credit card or Paypal.

Naming rights of several areas have commitments; however, several areas are still available. The current commitments are as follows:

The Learning Room – Hanson Family Foundation

Outdoor Reading Plaza – MBT

Genealogy Room – Wayne and Gloria Johnson

1st Meeting Room –In Memory of Mick Wright by Forest City Family Dentistry

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter believes that the bigger library will be an asset to the community whose time has come.

The inside of the new building has been cleaned out and the roof has been repaired. Now the interior work is waiting to be done.