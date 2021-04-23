Forest City boys’ golf wins, Harms Earns Medalist for the first time

For the first time in his career, Forest City freshman golfer Jack Harms picked up the first-place medal in a triangular meet with North Union and Bishop Garrigan last night in Algona. The Indians also picked up their first meet win of the season, giving coach Matt Harriman his first in red and white.

Harms and the Indians navigated the tricky Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore for the win. Harms paced the field with a 3-over 39, and senior Kyle Schaaf from Bishop Garrigan finished second, firing a 42. Third place, Adyn Rowlet from Bishop Garrigan, who shot a 45, was 6-shots back of the lead. To round out the top-5, fourth place was Chase Cummins of North Union, who shot a 46, and Forest City’s Tommy Miller rounded out the top-5 with a 47.

The Indians took the tightly contested team title by 6-strokes (186) over North Union (192), Bishop Garrigan finished third 10-strokes back (196).

On the girls’ side, Bishop Garrigan continued to dominate, putting up some of the best scores in the state for any class. Their 9-hole low score of 172 is the sixth-best in the state. Last night, they shot a 192 as a team, good for first place by 50 strokes. North Union finished in second place with 242, and Forest City finished in third place with 294.

Kelly Baade was the girls’ medalist shooting a 45. The runner-up medalist was Jordyn Cummins, who was two back shooting a 47. Forest City’s low score came from Katelyn Beenken, who fired a 70.

