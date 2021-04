The Waldorf Warriors fell in game-1 of a North Star Athletic Association doubleheader 6-5 at Viterbo in Wisconson. The V-Hawks used a walk-off home run to power past the Warriors to start the night.

Waldorf came back powered by four home runs of their own to win game-2, 12-8 and split with the V-Hawks.

Waldorf is back in action on Saturday and Sunday, playing NSAA doubleheaders at league-leader Valley City State.