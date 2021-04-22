Gov. Reynolds Implores EPA to Fully Back E15 Infrastructure

Gov. Kim Reynolds implored the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to follow through on expanding consumer access to E15. These comments were submitted during the EPA’s public comment period.

“The State of Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol, biodiesel, and the corn and soybean feedstock that is used to make it,” Gov. Reynolds stated in her public comments. “The renewable fuels industry accounts for more than $5.3 billion – or about 3 percent – of Iowa’s GDP, and supports more than 48,000 Iowa jobs. Iowa is a national leader in renewable energy, and I am pleased to offer comments on the proposed rule for E15 fuel dispenser labeling and compatibility with underground storage tanks.”

In a letter directed to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Gov. Reynolds specifically highlighted chang es needed to E15 pump labels, underground fuel infrastructure, and endorsed the agency’s proposal to require future infrastructure to be E100 compatible.

“Quickly expanding consumer access to E15 is vital to Iowa’s economy, consumer’s pocketbooks, and our nation’s clean air. I appreciate the steps the Agency has proposed in this draft rule, and believe there is even more the Agency could do to increase access to and the use of E15,” Gov. Reynolds continued.