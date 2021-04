Those who patronize businesses on Clark Street in Forest City might run into a little obstruction on Friday morning. A new HVAC system has to be installed on top of the old Hallmark store building. City Administrator Daisy Huffman said downtown patrons should plan ahead.

According to Huffman, foot traffic will be allowed to businesses in the closed off area, but not cars.

Ample parking should be available for downtown patrons throughout the day as the new systems are installed.