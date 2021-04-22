Feenstra: With D.C. Statehood Vote, Democrats Show They Will Stop at Nothing to Consolidate Power

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement after House Democrats passed legislation that would make Washington, D.C. a state:

“Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate. It seems all they care about is consolidating power to make it easier for them to pass a far-left agenda that would be harmful to farms and main street businesses — whether it’s the Green New Deal disguised as ‘infrastructure,’ government-run health care, or multi-trillion tax-and-spend proposals that will send our country into a never-ending debt spiral.

“I am a cosponsor of a commonsense solution — H.R. 472, the Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act — which would return residential land to Maryland so current Washington, D.C. residents can take part in the political process. Our Founding Fathers did not intend for D.C. to serve as a place of residence, but rather as a place of political work. Under this proposal, all federal property would still be considered the District of Columbia.

“I will continue standing up against Democrats’ attempted power grabs to ensure 4th District Iowans have a voice in Washington.”