Erlis J. (Trulson) Rasmuson, 81 of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Memorial services for Erlis Rasmuson will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

A time for fellowship and luncheon with Erlis’ family will follow the memorial service.

