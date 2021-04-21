USDA’s Farm Service Agency is Currently Accepting New and Modified CFAP 2 Applications
USDA is implementing updates to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for producers of agricultural commodities marketed in 2020 who faced market disruptions due to COVID-19. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced an expansion of CFAP on March 24, 2021. This is part of a larger effort to reach a greater share of farming operations and improve USDA pandemic assistance.
In 2020, if farmers produced one or both of the following
- Livestock (cattle, pigs, sheep/wool, broilers/pullets, eggs and more)
- Row or specialty crops (including aquaculture, nursery, and more)
If so, you may be eligible for financial assistance through CFAP 2. The CFAP 2 signup period has reopened as part of USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Note: Participation in CFAP 1 is not required for assistance through CFAP 2.
To learn more, visit farmers.gov/CFAP, contact the FSA call center at 877-508-8364, or contact your local FSA office.