USDA’s Farm Service Agency is Currently Accepting New and Modified CFAP 2 Applications

Livestock (cattle, pigs, sheep/wool, broilers/pullets, eggs and more)

Row or specialty crops (including aquaculture, nursery, and more)

If so, you may be eligible for financial assistance through CFAP 2. The CFAP 2 signup period has reopened as part of USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Note: Participation in CFAP 1 is not required for assistance through CFAP 2.

To learn more, visit farmers.gov/CFAP, contact the FSA call center at 877-508-8364, or contact your local FSA office.