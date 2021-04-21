Trapshooting Team Being Formed at Waldorf University

It’s not the football or soccer team and it doesn’t have big stadiums, but it does require a lot of patience, timing, and skill. Waldorf University is now forming a trapshooting team that will compete at the university level against a number of other schools in the region. Tarron Glidden is the head coach for the team. The seasons are fall and spring and will be taking place at the Ventura Gun Club in Ventura and Hogsback Wildlife Target Range.

The events will be tournament based with a number of teams competing against each other. All of this has yet to be determined according to Coach Glidden.

Glidden is recruiting graduating seniors and those wanting to return to college who have experience in trap shooting.