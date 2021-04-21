Feenstra Highlights Importance of Effective Broadband Deployment During House Ag Committee Hearing

As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, today Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) participated in a hearing entitled, “Rural Broadband — Examining Internet Connectivity Needs and Opportunities in Rural America.”

Feenstra has made broadband a top priority since taking office in January, quickly joining the bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus. In January, Feenstra joined his colleagues in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), urging the commission to ensure their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund was contracting with telecommunications companies that have the necessary technological capabilities to provide Iowans with quality, high-speed internet service.

During today’s hearing, Feenstra questioned the panel on this topic and highlighted the importance of ensuring broadband deployment is carried out effectively and efficiently.

“As I travel the 4th District, I hear from a lot of Iowans who are frustrated that providers have, in some cases, overpromised on their broadband capabilities and failed to deliver quality internet service to rural Iowa. We must ensure that providers who were awarded funding under the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund have the necessary technical, financial, and operational capabilities to implement the services they have pledged to deliver,” said Rep. Feenstra.