Belmond-Klemme Schools Continue Masking Until the End of the School Year

COVID-19 cases in Wright County have been steadily rising again and concerns have been raised about COVID-19 policies at Belmond-Klemme and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School Districts. Superintendent Dr. Dan Frazier of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District issued a letter to all school patrons and students advising that masking will continue until the end of the school year.

“At this time and running through the end of this school year, face coverings (masks) will remain mandatory in all Wright County public schools.

Wright County Public Health has relaxed its county-wide mask mandate, but it still strongly advises that students, faculty, and staff remain masked within school buildings. We must protect our students, and children under the age of 16 have still not been vaccinated. Moreover, positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise among younger people across our nation.

Within Wright County, positive cases of COVID-19 have been rising. As of last Wednesday, our positivity rate in Wright County had climbed back into double digits to 11 percent. In recent weeks, our schools have seen more cases than in the previous month. Please continue to be on your guard and do everything you can to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Biden, warns us, “You know that metaphor that people say, ‘If you’re going for a touchdown, don’t spike the ball at the 5-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone.’ We’re not in the end zone yet.”

Although things are improving in Iowa and across the United States, it is important we remain vigilant.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. Please feel free to communicate with us if you have any specific questions.”