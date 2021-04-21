Addison McMurray, one of the best in the area, will play next season at Waldorf University.

The Belmond-Klemme Broncos girls basketball team finished 2-19 overall and 0-15 in the conference in 2017-2018. It wasn’t the year they were looking for, but it was the start of an unforgettable career. Addison McMurray was a freshman on the floor for the Broncos; she started in 19 of the 21 games she played in scoring 114 points.

Her sophomore year, BK was able to win two conference games, going 2-14 and 2-18 overall. Over the past two years, they’ve gone a combined 16-28, winning nearly half of the conference games they played. McMurray was a large piece to the continued success over the past two seasons.

Now, McMurray has played her final game for Belmond-Klemme. She played in 83 career games, starting in 78 of them. She scored 751 career points, good for sixth all-time in school history.

With her senior wrapping up, it was time for McMurray to make her college choice and where she would continue her basketball career. It was announced last week she will stay close to home and play at Waldorf University.

“Addison is a very athletic kid, She is quick and can jump well, which being able to have those athletic characteristics will help her adapt to the college game, both offensively and defensively.” Coach Schutjer

The Warriors have struggled to find wins over the past two seasons, going 5-42, which McMurray will try to help overcome for brighter days as she did in high school.

Along with scoring, McMurray is also a prolific passer; she leaves Belmond-Klemme as the all-time leader in career assists. That number was helped by her junior season when she broke the school record for assists in a season with 97. She ended her career with 277 career assists.

“Addison is also another great young lady off the court as well. She excels in the classroom and is well-known throughout her community. All great aspects we look for in our future Warriors.” Coach Schutjer

McMurray signed with a host of others in the recent weeks for Waldorf. Kaylee Weber is an all-conference basketball player from Sigourney, Iowa. Madelyn Stott is an Iowa native who played last season at Hastings College in Nebraska. And Emilie Thompson played at Logan-Magnolia last season and is from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

