Ernst Says Iowans are Alarmed by Democrats’ Radical Proposals, Calls on Congress to Work Together

April 21, 2021
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) called out Democrats for their recent radical proposals, like packing the Supreme Court, ramming through the Green New Deal, and pushing for more extreme spending on liberal wish lists. Ernst called on Congress to work together in a bipartisan way—and reiterated her willingness to work with anyone to find positive movement forward on issues like infrastructure and protecting the environment.

