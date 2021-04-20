Sports

North Iowa Wins Fourth National Championship

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: April 20, 2021

    photo by - Vinnie Perricelli, NA3HL

    The North Iowa Bulls came into the NA3HL National Tournament as the sixth seed but last night came out on top with a 5-1 win over the Rochester Grizzlies. 

    That’s coach Todd Sanden. 

    Goalie Carsen Stokes made 31 saves to earn the most valuable player honors and allowed only four tournament goals. 

    photo by – Vinnie Perricelli, NA3HL

    This was the fourth national championship in the 10-year history of the North Iowa Bulls; Sanden has coached them all. 

    In the 10 years, North Iowa also won eight division championships.

    The pandemic canceled last year’s chance at a title and made this year more difficult for teams in the league. The Bulls lost a month of their season due to COVID-19 but overcame those challenges to capture the crown. 

     

    This was the last season for the Bulls in the NA3HL; North Iowa will take over the Amarillo Bulls’ spot in a tier higher of junior hockey next season – the North American Hockey League (NAHL). North Iowa hasn’t had an NAHL team since the North Iowa Outlaws left over a decade ago.

    Fans can welcome home the national champs tonight at 5:00 pm at the Mason City Multipurpose arena.

    Highlights, pictures, and audio curiosity of the NA3HL/Vinnie Perricelli
